Mia Farrow forgives actors for working with ex amid controversy

Mia Farrow expressed understanding for actors who collaborate with her former partner, Woody Allen, despite their complicated past.

In a candid interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Farrow, 79, discussed her relationship with Allen, 88, which spanned from 1980 to 1992, during which she appeared in 13 of his films.

Their relationship ended after Allen began a romance with Farrow's adopted daughter, Soon-Yi Previn, whom he later married.

Additionally, Allen faced allegations of sexual abuse from Farrow's daughter, Dylan Farrow, who claimed he molested her at age 7. Allen was never formally charged.

During Sunday's sit-down, journalist Seth Doane asked Farrow, "Are you able to separate the experience as an actor in those films from the personal trials and tribulations that would follow?" Farrow responded, “Oh yeah, yeah.”

“I completely understand if an actor decides to work with him,” the Rosemary’s Baby star added. “I'm not one who'd say, 'Oh, they shouldn't.' "

In response to Dylan Farrow's allegations, several actors have publicly denounced Woody Allen.

Some have expressed regret over past collaborations, while others have pledged never to work with him again. A few have even donated their earnings from his films to support the Time's Up movement.

Bill Maher has spoken out against actors boycotting Woody Allen, while some, like Javier Bardem, have publicly supported the director. Others, like Gina Gershon, believe Allen's personal life is not their concern.

In contrast, Farrow has shared her regret over Allen's involvement with her family, including his relationship with Soon-Yi Previn, with whom he has two daughters.