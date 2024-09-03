Cardi B shuts down speculations about shading Nicki Minaj in new shoot

Cardi B on Nicki Minaj shade speculations

Cardi B seems to have had enough of hate and false rumours, especially when critics speculated was shading Nicki Minaj in her latest maternity shoot.



The 31-year-old rapper took to Twitter to shut down the speculations which arose after she shared a maternity photo carousel on Instagram.

The first picture of the slide featured posing on a sports bike, showing off her baby bump in a blue biker’s jacket. But what caught the eagle-eyed fans’ sight was the word “paedophile” graffitied on the shutter she posed in front of.

Social media users thought that Cardi did the shoot in front of the word intentionally, as a shade to Nicki's husband of five years, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender.

“I wanna meet my little boo boo soo bad already,' while adding an ultrasound photo of her little bundle of joy,” Cardi captioned the post, to which fans rushed to comment on with their thoughts.

“Lol wait why there’s Pedophile written on the wall??……is this a nicki shade?” one wrote, while another added, “I just wanna know why it say "pedophile" in the back, yall couldn't paint over that or was it intentional”.

However, the rapper debunked the speculations that she targeted the 41-year-old Grammy winner in an X post.

“First of all we literally picked a random street because paparazzi was hounding us everywhere.. this was supposed to be my original first picture and we had to edit the photos in minutes because the shoot got leaked,” she wrote.

“Didn’t even have time to go over every detail because people were busy trying to expose my pregnancy as “aha: moment…Second I’m ALWAYS with the s–ts but I’m not using MY MATERNITY shoot to be funny. Are you dumb??” she made it clear.

“Btch my makeup artist touched up the picture because we didn’t have time for all that, it says the date and time nobody was paying attention to the graffiti… second if I wanted to be petty I would’ve posted a lot of memes last week,” she continued in a follow-up post.

“I KEEP TELLIN YALL TO LEAVE ME THE F-K ALONE !! If I’m saying I’m not on that time DONT MAKE ME GET ON THAT TIME. Unrist yourself!!” she concluded.