Prince Harry sends message to King Charles: 'Not happy in US'

Prince Harry is said to be in deep waters as he reportedly wants to rekindle his contact with his royal relatives in respectful manners after his solo trip to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, according to an insider, "has sent a message to his father King Charles to express his true feelings amid the 75-year-old's cancer battle."

"The father-of-two's tension is quite obvious on his face he seemingly wants the world to know he's not against his family at all," the insider has claimed.

The source, close to the Duke, went on claiming: "He's seriously thinking to return to the royal fold as he still loves the UK and its people."



"Harry does not want Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to stay away from their royal cousins and grandfather."

Meanwhile, former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole thinks differently as he admitted that Harry "is not happy" in America while analysing the "body language" of the Duke and his decision to reach out to British aides. But, claimed he has no intention to say goodbye to the US.

Cole, speaking on GB News, shared his knowledge in reaction to the claims that Harry had contacted to his old friends in the UK.



He said: "Harry won't come back to live here permanently," adding: "The Duke won't end his four year self-imposed exile to America."

The expert explained: "I think chances of that are nil, but it does indicate that he wants to return to something like the relationship that he used to have with this country and with his own family."