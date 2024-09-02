SIMs of users with expired CNICs to be suspended by PTA

A representational image of mobile SIMs. — Pixabay

Mobile phone SIMs of users who have not yet renewed their expired Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) will be suspended by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

According to a statement by the authority issued on Monday, SIMs of users whose cards have expired before 2017 will be suspended.

The statement comes as the PTA begins the second phase of its operation against the use of illegal SIMs across the country. "Those whose ID cards have expired before 2017 and have not been renewed, their SIMs will be suspended."

The authority has urged users to get their identity cards renewed to avoid getting their SIMs blocked.

It should be noted that the PTA blocked fake SIMs and cancelled CNICs of citizens in the first phase after initiating the operation.

"Since August 16, more than 69,000 illegal SIMs have been blocked," the statement read, adding that the illegal SIMs are being blocked on the basis of data obtained from the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

Meanwhile, the authority will terminate SIMs registered in the names of deceased persons during the third phase.

Before the blocking of mobile SIMs, awareness messages were sent to users, asking them to update relevant data.

The statement by the PTA maintained that fake SIMs are being used in various illegal activities including terrorism, financial fraud and other activities.

In the last three and a half years, the authority has blocked more than 363,000 URLs in the category of illegal content.

From January 2021 to June 2024, the category of defamatory or impersonating content had the lowest blocking rate. Social media platforms blocked 307,610 of these URLs. The overall blocking rate is 84.72%.

The PTA is taking action on 2,480 URLs related to contempt of court. Social media platforms blocked 1,496 of them. The blocking rate is 60.32%. The rate of blocking content against security and defence is slightly higher.

The PTA examined 10,1682 URLs, of which 74,224 were blocked, thus a blocking rate of 73%. It took action over 6,853 URLs in the miscellaneous content category and social media platforms and blocked 5,621 of them.

The rate of blocking content against the glory of Islam was also high, where the action was taken on 46,103 URLs and 37,479 were blocked. 34,673 URLs were examined and 28,922 were blocked for sectarianism and hate speech content.

The highest blocking rate was seen in the unethical category, where 158,054 URLs were examined and 152,646 blocked. It has a content blocking rate of 96.46%, with all 51 URLs related to proxy content blocked.