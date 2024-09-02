Family hatches plan to finally end Prince William, Prince Harry feud

Estranged brothers, Prince Harry and Prince William are set to a reunion after years-long rift, courtesy of their immediate family.

The feuding brothers, who haven’t spoken to each other since the funeral of their grandmother, late Queen Elizabeth, in 2022, were inadvertently brought together once again last week at the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes.

While Harry and William did not make any attempt to communicate one another, but now their family is adamant to finally end the rift, a close friend revealed.

Friend and neighbour to the Spencer family shared to the The Daily Beast that the family is already hatching a plan for their reunion.

Behind the scenes, the Spencers have been working hard to get the brothers to reconcile,” they told the outlet. “They understand William’s hurt at Harry’s betrayal, but they also understand Harry’s position because of the way Diana was treated by the Windsors.”

Another pal said that that the funeral was set to bring the boys “together under one roof” and the fact William “didn’t boycott it because Harry was going to be there has cast a glimmer of hope in an otherwise deeply depressing impasse.”

“They both adore Jane [Princess Diana’s elder sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, Robert’s widow], and it’s absolutely right that they were both there out of respect to her,” they continued.

“It’s an important recognition of the fact that blood is thicker than water. It’s a mature, promising sign that their private disagreements are not going be allowed to overshadow important family events.”