Queen Camilla sends Prince Harry peace message despite ‘outrage’

Queen Camilla, who was a target of many brutal attacks in Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir Spare, is trying to prove herself as the bigger person.

King Charles’ wife made a gesture of peace towards her stepson despite her feelings of disappointment and upset over Harry’s wild remarks.

While meeting Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska at Clarence House earlier this year, Camilla was captured making conversation with her guest in the Garden Room. Focussing the backdrop, Camilla, was seen standing in front of some photos which included one of a teenager Prince Harry and an image of the monarch carrying his younger son.

The fact that those images were still present among the special portraits of the family is proof that Charles and Camilla harbour a soft spot for the Duke of Sussex despite his hurtful remarks.

The King and Queen probably miss the old Harry, especially the one who hadn’t yet met his now-wife as no image of Meghan Markle was spotted in the collection.

Prince Harry had dubbed Camilla as his “wicked stepmother” and also called her “dangerous,” “evil,” and “villain” among the 60 times he mentioned her name.

“I have complex feelings about gaining a step-parent who I thought had recently sacrificed me on her personal PR altar,” Harry wrote of Camilla.

Harry’s words had landed him in trouble with his father as he evicted the Sussexes out of their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

Although, Camilla’s peace offering could merely be a source of support for her husband as he was left “outraged” when Harry visited unannounced after the monarch announced his cancer.

"Camilla has taken it all on the chin, but using her husband's cancer as a 'loving son' PR stunt was the last straw,” an insider told RadarOnline.

“After the father-son reunion, I hear she told Harry he's a disgrace to his father, the family and the monarchy - and she left no doubt he isn't wanted back!"