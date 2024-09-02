Prince Harry set to receive important call from King Charles, Prince William

King Charles and Prince William may be forced to make contact with Prince Harry to deliver a crucial message.

William and Harry were unwittingly present under the same roof last week to attend the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, who was Princess Diana’s brother-in-law.

Reports revealed that the estranged siblings did not speak to each other during the event. Meanwhile, Harry’s cancer-stricken father has been ignoring his calls and messages, sources revealed previously.

Although, as the royals are growing concerned with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘quasi-royal’ tours, which could eventually lead Charles and William to break their silence.

“It’s no secret Prince William and King Charles take issue with them using their titles to advance their personal brand,” the source told In Touch Weekly following the successful trip to Colombia as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“The Duke and Duchess are defiant and clearly don’t care what anyone thinks,” the insider continued.

Harry and Meghan’s four-day tour to Colombia, which focused on promoting action against online bullying and mental health, came just three months after their whirlwind trip to Nigeria.

“It’s well documented that the royals do not want them doing these unofficial tours,” the source explained. “While that might have given them pause, it now seems they’re handling the backlash by acting more confident and brazen than ever.”

Royal courtiers pointed out that Harry and Meghan lost the right to publicly present themselves as royal highnesses but are seemingly “leveraging their connection to the crown to be showered with gifts and shine their own stars.”

It’s possible that King Charles may issue a direct call of warning to the Sussexes or resort to some serious majors.

According to Express.co.uk, William and Charles discussed the Sussex tours during their Balmoral summit and plans for their next move concerning the 'quasi-royal' tours.