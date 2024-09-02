Adam Sandler reveals why he’s fond of THIS Taylor Swift’s song

Adam Sandler pics his favourite Taylor Swift's song: More inside

Adam Sandler has recently shared interesting anecdote with his favourite Taylor Swift’s song.



In a new interview with Billboard, the Happy Gilmore star responded to a question about selecting his favourite song by Taylor.

“Everything [my two daughters] throw on I love, but one of the first ones they threw on when they were young was 'The Best Day,'” he told the outlet.

The actor and director revealed, “We connected with that when the kids were young.”

Adam opened up his family had a “relatable tradition when it comes to Taylor’s albums”.

“Every album, we listen the first day it comes out," he remarked.

Adam stated, “There’s not a song they don’t know every word to.”

The Blended actor’s comments came after he appeared on the August 28 episode of the New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, New Heights.

Gushing over Taylor, Adam mentioned, “What a girl. Dude, she means so much to our house. Since the kids were little, we were listening to Taylor Swift and listening to every song.”

Adam also disclosed that he and his family are rooting for Travis and Taylor’s relationship.

At first, when you guys first started dating, my God was my family like, 'Yes! Look how good they are together. Look how he's a gentleman and she's having so much fun with him.' Like, anytime Taylor's laughing with you, my whole family is, like, high-fiving,” added the actor.