Prince Harry takes new step toward return to Royal Family

It has been reported that Prince Harry is plotting a return to the royal fold

The release of the paperback edition of Prince Harry's memoir Spare is a “peace token” to the Royal Family, , according to Michael Cole.

Cole, speaking on GB News, noted that the book will be re-released without any additions or redactions and will be done discreetly.

The former BBC royal correspondent explained that the publication of a paperback version was anticipated as part of the contract signed by the Duke. However, Cole suggests that Harry might be using this release as a gesture of goodwill toward the Royal Family.

“According to pals in Britain, he wants to improve his image on this side of the Atlantic so that he can come here more often”, he said.

“Apparently he even has thoughts of performing minor royal duties. I think the chances of that are between slim and none.

“It apparently seems to be his purpose. He has got friends over here. Maybe he renewed his acquaintance with them when he went to his uncle’s funeral.

“The paperback edition of Spare is coming out and he has decided he’s not going to update it in any sort of way, which they sometimes do.

“I think the contract obviously included a paperback edition, but he hasn’t added new chapters or written a preface or afterword to increase and renew the anguish which he has caused his family by these revelations.

“He won’t be promoting it. I think that is a bit of a peace feeler. It’s a bit of a token. Maybe it’s his way of saying, ‘I’m very sorry - I would like to be forgiven a bit’.

“His whole life was here. He was extremely popular. He gave great service to the armed forces. He had two army tours in Afghanistan and he was tremendously popular.

“He could have been such a great asset along with his wife.”

It comes amid suggestions the duke is plotting a return to the royal fold, with the Mail reporting he has conversed with allies about the possibility.

A source told The Mail on Sunday: “Harry is turning away from all sorts of Hollywood publicists and is seeking counsel from his old friends and associates.

“He is clearly reaching out thinking, ‘I need to do something different because what I'm doing is clearly not working’. In short, he is rethinking the way he operates.”

A source said that one pal “believes if Harry comes back to the UK with zero fuss, and does zero publicity and attends very mundane events, he could prove himself and win over the British public again”.