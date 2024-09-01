Brad Pitt and George Clooney's $200M Wolfs becomes most expensive TV movie

Brad Pitt and George Clooney set to make history as most expensive TV film.

George Clooney and Brad Pitt captivated the Venice Film Festival today with the highly anticipated premiere of their new caper film, Wolfs.

The dynamic duo, known for their star power, had the festival audience firmly in their grasp as they showcased their latest project.

In Wolfs, Clooney and Pitt play criminal 'clean-up' specialists who are hilariously thrust into competition when hired to handle the same job—disposing of a body in a hotel room. The film’s plot is as engaging as the actors' off-screen banter.

During the event, Clooney ribbed Pitt, who is three years his junior, saying, "He’s 74 years old, so he’s very lucky to still be working at his age."

He also joked about their reunion, quipping, "The restraining order ran out. No, it was just cash; money will do it."

Both stars reportedly earned $35 million each for their roles in the film, and they were adamant about having Wolfs released in cinemas, underscoring their commitment to the big-screen experience.

Apple has decided to make a last-minute change to the release strategy for Wolfs.

Originally slated for a broader cinematic release, the $200 million blockbuster will now only hit theaters in the US for a single week.