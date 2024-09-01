Jennifer Lopez's failed attempt to garner Ben Affleck after divorce

Jennifer Lopez seems to be ignoring the dating rumours surrounding her ex, Ben Affleck, and Kick Kennedy, by focusing on her family and well-being.



Her latest Instagram post showcases her priorities after filing for divorce, featuring heartwarming moments with her loved ones, including her kids and siblings.

She captioned the photos, "Oh, it was a summer."

A source close to the On the Floor hitmaker revealed how she responded to news that her ex, the Hypnotic star, is reportedly dating Kick Kennedy, the daughter of a prominent U.S. politician.

“J. Lo figures there’s no smoke without fire," the insider told In Touch.

"She’s livid at the thought that he’s been chasing tail at the same time she was fighting tooth and nail to save the marriage, and there’s no way she’s willing to let this go.”

The Argo star remains unfazed by the whispers about his supposed new relationship, sources claimed.

"Ben’s telling people it’s none of their business," the tipster revealed.

"He’s not going to explain whom he’s friends with, and the sooner he and J. Lo can wrap up this divorce and move on with each of their lives, the better."