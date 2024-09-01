Jennifer Lopez sends pointed message to Ben Affleck amid divorce

Jennifer Lopez seemingly made a pointed comment about her ongoing divorce with estranged husband Ben Affleck.

The On the Floor hitmaker took to her Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she had been on a summer break and used a collection of photos share her true feelings with the fans.

In a carousel post shared onto Instagram, the Hustlers actress a number of selfies of herself having fun going out and about enjoying summer activities.

Some photos featured her twins, Emme and Max, and some friends. Meanwhile the other pictures were poignant quotes.

One of the quotes suggested that Lopez is “at peace” despite navigating a seemingly tough time, accepting the fact that everything is “unfolding” for the better.

“Everything is unfolding in divine order,” read one quote.

“She’s in bloom and unbothered,” another quote read on a woman wearing a black T-shirt. “Out of reach and at peace.”

The post comes amid reports that Lopez “upset and disappointed” with Affleck and is hit hard with the split.

The singer, 55, filed for divorce from the Oscar-winning actor, 52, last month. The documents were filed on the same date as of their two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding and the separation date was listed as April 26, 2024.

A source told People Magazine that the divorce “really hit her hard.”

Another insider told In Touch that Lopez is fuming and is “vowing to make Ben rue the day he decided to make her look like a loser!”