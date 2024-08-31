PML-N opposes dialogue with PTI after reports of 'indirect dialogue'

Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal (Left) and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. — APP/PID/File

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders on Saturday opposed holding dialogue with the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) amid report that the ruling party had "indirectly approached" its political rival for talks.

As per a report, the PML-N had purportedly approached Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai for holding talks with the PTI.



The report quoting sources stated that Rana Sanaullah, senior PMLN leader and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs, has been assigned by the party leadership to talk to Achakzai.

Mahmood Khan, who also heads the opposition alliance Tehreek-e-Tahaffuz-e-Ain-e-Pakistan, was nominated by jailed Khan to hold negotiations with the ruling parties.

However, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal strongly opposed dialogue with former ruling party with the latter linking the holding of any talks with the PTI apologising for allegedly staging last year's May 9 violent protests that saw attacks on public properties including military installations following party founder Imran Khan's arrest in a corruption case.

Responding to the report, Asif – while speaking to journalists – said that he wasn’t part of “team assigned to talk to PkMAP chairman”.

When asked whether talks should be held with the former ruling party, the PML-N stalwart said: “I’m not in favour of negotiations.”

Meanwhile, Iqbal also opposed dialogue with PTI until Imran Khan “apologises for the violence carried out on May 9”.

Speaking to journalists after a consultative meeting of PML-N leadership, the planning minister claimed that PTI, in collaboration with India, had the “anti-Pakistan” resolution passed in the US House of Representatives that sought probe into the alleged irregularities in the February 8 general elections.

Criticising the PTI, the minister accused the party of causing more damage than terrorists and questioned the possibility of dialogue with such individuals.

Iqbal further said that the deposed premier was “enjoying five-star facilities in the jail”, adding that they also faced imprisonment but never complained.

“He [Imran] wants NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance] which he will not get,” he said while referring to the deal granted by former president Gen (retd) Pervez Musharraf to close down corruption cases against his political rivals.

‘Talks within constitutional limits’

Earlier on Aug 3, Imran said that he was open to talks but only within the “ambit provisioned by the Constitution”.

Khan had clarified that he has, in fact, asked Achakzai to negotiate with political parties.

"Achakzai will only [hold] talk with political parties," he said.

The incarcerated politico had in July also put forward three conditions to hold talks with the government in a bid to bring political stability in the country.

"The first condition is that my cases should be dismissed, the second is to release our party members and third is to return our mandate," Khan said while having an informal talk with the journalists in Adiala Jail where has been incarcerated since August 5 last year in multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism.