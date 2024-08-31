Sabrina Carpenter, Barry Keoghan's relationship status revealed

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan's relationship status is uncertain.

A source told People magazine that the couple, who have been linked since last year, are "on and off."

Recently, Keoghan liked Carpenter's Instagram post, where she posed in baby blue lingerie, sparking speculation about their relationship.

In a June interview with Rolling Stone, Carpenter hinted at an undefined relationship when asked if she calls Keoghan her boyfriend, saying, "How do I skirt around this question?"

She continued: "The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do. Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory.”

The singer and Keoghan's romance began to unfold in December 2023, when they were spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles.

The two had initially met at Paris Fashion Week in October 2023. Their relationship became more public in February, when they attended a Grammy Awards afterparty together, posing separately on the red carpet but showing affection inside the event.

A photo of them together was later shared by W Magazine, the party's host. Shortly after, they confirmed their relationship by sharing a kiss outside Hotel Bel-Air in Los Angeles.