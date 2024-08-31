JoJo Fletcher marks Jordan Rodgers' special day with heartfelt message

JoJo Fletcher marked her husband Jordan Rodgers' 36th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram reel, despite being physically apart due to his work commitments as a college football commentator.



"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO OUR JORDY BOYYYY!" she exclaimed in the caption, confessing she's feeling "sappy" about their distance.

However, she expressed gratitude for their relationship, saying "...But oh what a joy it is that I even get to “miss” you @jrodgers11!"

"You’re my favourite human & the best partner I could ever ask for," Fletcher said of Rodgers in the caption. "Thank you for being you and for bringing so much joy, laughter, support and love to our life! Can’t wait to make this same reel 50+ years from when we are old and gray."

The Instagram reel, set to Alex Warren's heartfelt song Carry You Home, showcased a touching montage of JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers' life together, including humorous moments of Rodgers dancing, indulging in a facial, and flexing his muscles.

As one of the rare success stories from The Bachelorette, the couple met and fell deeply in love during JoJo's season in 2016 and eventually tied the knot in 2022, after a six-year engagement.

"I will say there's just a much, much deeper bond," Fletcher told People magazine in April of being married for two years. "...There's this very deep, love, respect and security that you have once you get married and start planning for your future."