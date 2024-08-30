Prince Harry 'hurts' King Charles with shocking decision about Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry has received fresh backlash for his alleged attempt to hurt his cancer-stricken dad King Charles with his surprising decision.

The Duke of Sussex has been accused of using his and Meghan Markle's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, against his own father.

A royal expert has labelled the Duke "obsessive" for his "desire to punish his father" for past wrongs. Adding that Harry is using his kids as "bargaining chips" when it comes to the monarch.

The claims have been made by royal author and commentator Tom Quinn, saying: "His [Harry’s] desire to punish his father for not apologising for the past has become obsessive and it is ironic that he is now using his children in the battle with his father just as King Charles and Diana used William and Harry in their battles."

The expert, according to the Mirror, went on claiming: "Despite Harry’s attacks on the royal family his father has avoided responding by attacking his son publicly, but privately King Charles is furious. So much so that he is now refusing to take calls from his son.

"Charles believes Harry should let bygones be bygones for the sake of Archie and Lilibet, but he senses that access to the children is being used as a bargaining chip and that, in Charles’ view, is unforgivable."