Angelina Jolie remains private about Brad Pitt divorce: 'I'm learning what to share'

Angelina Jolie focuses on film craft and directorial vision for Maria.

Angelina Jolie is spotlighted for her roles in Maria and Without Blood, but she kept personal matters off-limits.

During the interview, which took place in mid-August at her Los Feliz home, Jolie, 49, gracefully sidestepped questions about her ongoing divorce from Brad Pitt.

In a recent cover story for The Hollywood Reporter, when asked by reporter Rebecca Keegan about the status of her divorce, Jolie firmly responded with a simple "No," maintaining her boundaries on the topic.

The Oscar winner emphasized her desire to keep her personal life private, reflecting on the shift in Hollywood’s landscape where public interest now often intersects with private struggles.

Jolie’s focus during the interview was on her creative process, offering insights into her dual roles as both actress and director.

She discussed her passion for portraying opera singer Maria Callas in Maria and her directorial vision for the drama Without Blood.

Despite the media frenzy surrounding her personal life, Jolie remained resolute in keeping her work and personal affairs distinct.

Speaking from her Los Feliz home, Jolie shared that her current residence in Los Angeles is a necessity due to her legal separation from Pitt, which began with her divorce filing in 2016.

Despite the long and complex settlement negotiations, Jolie remains focused on her family’s well-being.

"I grew up in this town, but I'm here now because of the divorce," Jolie explained. "Once my youngest kids turn 18, I plan to move away."

Jolie, who shares six children with Pitt, including twins Vivienne and Knox who recently turned 16, expressed her desire for her family to find peace and privacy.

She noted, "When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, and safety.

I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be different from the humanity I found across the world. It’s not the town I grew up with."