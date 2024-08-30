King Charles makes major announcement as Harry returns to US

King Charles III, who's currently receiving caner treatment, has made big decision after Prince Harry and Prince William's brief encounter in the UK.

The 75-year-old King has decided to give a key royal role to his beloved person amid his health crisis.

As per the statement from Buckingham Palace has announced that Princess Anne will take on key royal duty to ease her cancer-stricken brother King Charles III's tension.



"The Princess Royal will represent the King a events in the Netherlands on September 21and 22 commemorating the 80th anniversary of the battle of Arnhem," Royal correspondent Richard Palmer shared the Palace's statement on X (formerly Twitter).

King Charles only sister has set a great example for the young royals as she became the most hardworking members of the Firm.

The new announcement comes amid reports about Harry-William's reunion at their uncle's funeral in the UK this week.

