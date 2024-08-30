Kate Middleton asked to prepare for Queen role as Charles health declines

Princess Kate has reportedly been preparing for his role as a future Queen amid the concerning health condition of King Charles.

According to In Touch Weekly, the source shared, "No one expects [the Monarch's] reign to last much longer, especially because his health could take a dramatic turn for the worse at any time."

For the unversed, Charles has been currently undergoing cancer treatment since he announced his disease to the world in February.

Now, an insider claimed that Catherine and Prince William must have been preparing to take on the key roles in the near future.

The source said, "Kate, in particular, has given a lot of thought to her new position and has consulted with her husband and multiple advisers about implementing her ideas."

Moreover, the mother-of-three has been aiming to make a strong impact with "meaningful charity works" like her project on early childhood as a future Queen.

However, Kate Middleton is expected to prioritise her health and her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in her future role.

"If this health scare has taught Kate anything, it’s that she doesn’t want to waste time away from her kids," stated the source.