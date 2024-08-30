Meet Akala who turned political activist and Angelina Jolie's amid split

Akala's childhood struggles inspired his rise as one of UK's most influential activists.

Angelina Jolie has sparked fresh rumors after being spotted in Venice on Wednesday with British rapper and political activist Akala.

The unexpected pairing immediately set tongues wagging, with speculation swirling about a possible romance.

According to In Touch, the Hollywood star, has been "casually" seeing the 40-year-old activist for over a year.

However, recent reports suggest that the two are simply close friends.

Akala has reportedly become a pillar of support for Angelina amid her high-profile split from Brad Pitt, as the pair bond over their shared interests in activism and social justice.

He is known for his sharp intellect and strong political voice, has made waves far beyond the music scene.

He has been repeatedly honored on the Powerlist of the 100 most influential Black Britons, including in the 2021 edition.

But for those unfamiliar with his background, the question arises: Who exactly is Akala?

Akala, born Kingslee James McLean Daley, has had an extraordinary journey from rapper to acclaimed political activist and author.

Now 40, Akala was born in West Sussex to a Scottish mother and Jamaican father who separated before his birth.

Raised in Camden, London, he grew up alongside his famous older sister, Ms. Dynamite—real name Niomi Arleen McLean-Daley—who made waves in the early 2000s with hits from her Mercury Prize-winning album A Little Deeper.

Despite facing early challenges, including being placed in a special needs group at his primary school, Akala defied the odds.

He went on to achieve top marks in his GCSEs, excelling in subjects like Math's and English—earning 100 percent on his English exam.

However, his childhood wasn’t without turmoil. At just 12, he witnessed a friend suffer a brutal meat cleaver attack and briefly carried a knife himself.

These harrowing experiences would later fuel his passion for addressing race, class, and social issues.

Today, he is known for his thought-provoking work that tackles these critical topics, making him one of the UK's most influential voices on activism and culture.