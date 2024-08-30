Prince Harry, Prince William's secret reunion details leaked

Prince Harry, Prince William's secret reunion's details leaked

Prince William and Prince Harry, who have not been publicly seen together since their father King Charles's Coronation in 2023, reportedly had a secret meeting in the UK amid ongoing tussle between the two royal brothers.

William and Harry's "secret reunion" has sparked reactions from royal experts and historians, with one commenting it shows the "damage is done" between the royal brothers.

The details of the two feuding brothers' surprising reunion suggest, they "did not speak to each other" as the two attended the funeral of their uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes in Norfolk.



The Duke, who flew in from his home in California alone, did not even say Hi to William as the siblings reportedly "kept their distance".



Weighing in on the reunion on GB News, commentator Claire Pearsall claimed that the funeral of a family member is "not the occasion" for Harry and William to have a potential reconciliation or confrontation.



"Like most families, you're always going to have the people you don't wish to to speak with. It's also not the occasion for those two to have some kind of either confrontation argument or great big making up, because you take away from the fact that they were there to celebrate the life of a family member. It wasn't about them, it was about somebody else," said the expert.

Stephen Dixon went on sharing his thoughts on reports, saying that the royals keeping their distance at the funeral shows the "damage is done" with their relationship.

Commentator Nigel Nelson appeared upset as she added that it is "sad" to see the Princes still feuding after several years apart, adding: "I just think it's a bit sad, on an occasion like that you'd think they could have a polite chat. We're not expecting a huge hug and a make up, but have a chat."

She went on: "Just try and see if there's any way of actually having a relationship. They're in the same church, they should be able to perhaps sit together, have a brief chat with each other, maybe opening the door so they can get back."

Disagreeing with Nelson, Pearsall hit back: "But it's not the time or the place to do that. It was the funeral of somebody, it's not about those two."

Offering her view on the feud, host Ellie Costello suggested that if there was an occasion for Harry and William to reconcile, it would have been "at the Queen's funeral" or the "King's Coronation".

William and Harry attended their uncle's funeral on Wednesday, putting them in the same room for the first time this year amid their bitter ongoing rift.



Harry and William’s uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, was married to Lady Jane Spencer - the late Princess Diana’s sister, and died at the age of 82 of undisclosed causes.