Angelina Jolie, Rapper Akala dating details laid bare

Contrary to recent reports, Angelina Jolie and rapper Akala are not in a romantic relationship, sources close to the actress confirmed to People magazine.

"She and Akala are not dating. She is friends with him and his partner, Chanelle, who was also there," one source clarified.

This denial comes after the two were spotted together in Venice, sparking rumours of a relationship.

Despite In Touch's claim in May that Jolie had been secretly seeing Akala for "more than a year," a second source assured the outlet that Jolie and Akala have been friends for "several years."

Currently, Jolie, 49, is single and not seriously dating, the source confirmed.

“They share the same passion when it comes to social and humanitarian causes,” the second source quoted. “They did several collabs over the years that focus on global issues like human rights. Angie speaks very highly of him.”

The rumours about the Women star's friendship with Akala come eight years after her divorce from Brad Pitt. Since their split, Jolie and Pitt have been involved in a lengthy legal battle over issues like property, businesses, and custody of their six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

Jolie and Pitt are both set to attend the 2024 Venice Film Festival, each promoting their respective new films. Jolie will be showcasing her latest project, Maria, directed by Pablo Larraín, while Pitt will be promoting his new movie, Wolfs.