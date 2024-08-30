Slash's stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu's cause of death confirmed as suicide

Lucy-Bleu was the daughter of Slash's longtime partner Meegan Hodges

Slash’s stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight’s post-mortem has confirmed what fans had been fearing all along.

Over a month after the Guns N’ Roses guitarist announced the tragic news of Knight’s unexpected death at the age of 25, the Los Angeles Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed what fans had been fearing all along: Knight passed away from hydrogen sulphide toxicity, and her death has been ruled a suicide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hydrogen sulphide is a dangerous, flammable gas that can be deadly with prolonged exposure, causing symptoms like nausea, disorientation, and convulsions.

Knight was the daughter of Slash’s longtime partner, Meegan Hodges.

She was found unresponsive on July 19 during a welfare check by law enforcement at a private residence. She was pronounced dead at 3:00 PM. An autopsy was performed three days later, and the cause of death was officially determined on August 29.

Just hours before her death, Knight posted a haunting message on Instagram, expressing regret over past actions and struggles with insecurity, which fans immediately identified as a suicide note.

She concluded the post with the words, “May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace.”