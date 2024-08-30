Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan accuse each other of stalling divorce

Jenna Dewan is accusing Channing Tatum of unfairly collecting proceedings from 'Magic Mike'

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan appear to be in a stalemate in their divorce proceedings.

The former spouses, who filed for divorce in 2019, are accusing each other of deliberately prolonging their ongoing divorce battle, per a new report by Page Six.

In court documents obtained by the outlet, the Magic Mike star, 44, alleged that Dewan’s recent motion to dismiss his legal team is merely a “delay tactic,” arguing that he “has made exhaustive efforts to settle all issues in this matter without resorting to litigation.”

However, Dewan believes otherwise.

In her filing a day prior, the World of Dance alum, 43, accused Tatum of blocking the release of crucial documents tied to Magic Mike transactions, which she believes she is entitled to as part of the divorce settlement.

She further alleged that Tatum has been unfairly collecting proceeds from the Magic Mike franchise without providing her with her rightful share.

"In reality, Channing is using every trick in the book to stall this case from getting to a trial," Dewan’s filing read.

The couple, who met on the set of Step Up in 2006 and married in 2009, finalised their divorce in 2019 but have yet to reach an agreement on property division or custody arrangements for their 11-year-old daughter, Everly.