Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum’s legal battle shows no end

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum’s court battle drags on.

Jenna Dewan and Channing Tatum's prolonged court battle shows no signs of ending, even five years after their split in 2018.



Despite Dewan's repeated attempts to settle the financial aspects of their divorce discreetly, Tatum's unwillingness to compromise has stalled progress.

A source revealed to DailyMail.com that she has made multiple efforts to resolve the matter privately, aiming to shield Tatum and his Magic Mike image from public scrutiny.

However, the legal fight continues due to Tatum’s "unrealistic expectations" about how marital assets should be divided under California law.

The case has dragged on for six years, with Dewan hoping for a fair and timely resolution.

An insider predicted that the dispute will persist "until Channing gets reasonable and meets Jenna in the middle."

The former couple, who share an 11-year-old daughter named Everly, have yet to clarify if a prenuptial agreement was in place.

Recent legal filings reveal mounting tension, with her lawyers accusing Tatum’s team of employing “every trick in the book” to delay the trial.



