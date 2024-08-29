Angelina Jolie opens up about enduring ‘pain’ amid Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie reflects on her 'pain’ after Brad Pitt divorce

Angelina Jolie has recently opened up about going through “pain” after her divorce from Brad Pitt.



Speaking at the Venice Film Festival, Jolie, who is busy promoting her new movie Maria, revealed that she has played the role of the opera singer Maria Callas in the upcoming movie.

Reflecting on her music taste, the Tomb Raider actress said, “I was more of a punk and I loved all music but I probably listened to The Clash more than most.”

“As I have gotten older, I have listened to classical music and opera. I think I still love the music I did when I was younger, I would still listen to The Clash,” explained the 49-year-old.

Addressing her bitter split from Pitt, Jolie mentioned, “I think when you have felt a certain level of despair, of pain, of love at a certain point there are only certain sounds that can match that feeling and to me the immensity of the feeling encapsulated in the sounds of opera…there is nothing like it.”

“That feeling that would move all of us if we were to hear it would be the only sound that would explain that pain, so I have leant more towards it now,” pointed out Maleficent actress.

Meanwhile, Jolie added, “I am happy to be here and I am grateful to be an artist in any way.”