Taylor Swift drops hints about her next big project

Taylor Swift to embark on new venture following Eras Tour

Taylor Swift is setting her sights on an upcoming project as she calls it a wrap on the iconic Eras Tour.

The 34-year-old songstress is set to undertake another challenge as she is reportedly working on a novel in the meantime.

According to sources, the book, which is entitled A Girl Called Girl, is just another one of the pop star’s reflections on life as a teenager.

The story revolves around a mother who longed for a son but was blessed with a daughter instead.

The Anti-hero hitmaker was just 14 when she first penned the story and it never saw the light of day until Swift trademarked the rights to her first book.

Fans are head over heels in love with the idea of the singer’s written adaptation, reacting with enthusiasm to the news.

However, some reports suggest this is not the first time when Swift has secured the rights to the name, citing an instance from 2015.

But for what it’s worth, the singer might actually have something in store for her fans after nearly ten years of delay.