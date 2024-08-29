BTS' Suga at risk of losing major partnership deals amid DUI scandal

BTS sensation Suga has apologised multiple of times for his reckless actions

Suga from BTS is seemingly grappling with maintaining his endorsement deals intact amid his DUI scandal.



On Wednesday, August 28, the Korea Herald reported that Suga, a long-time brand ambassador for Samsung, is rumoured to be on the verge of losing his major ambassadorship deal amidst the DUI charges and investigations.

"Regardless of their fandom, there are risks in having an ambassador that has caused controversy," without naming the K-pop icon, an insider from the mobile phone brand tipped the outlet. "There is a need to carefully consider their partnership."

However, the source also noted that Samsung is not expected to make any immediate decisions regarding the 31-year-old rapper’s status.

"With this said, it doesn't mean that Samsung will exclude him from the campaign right away," the source continued. "They have contacts with all BTS members. Unless Suga leaves the group, it is hard for them to do anything."

"They’ll need to see how this plays out," the insider alluded to the brand’s hands are somewhat tied, suggesting that cutting ties with Suga could potentially mean losing their association with BTS altogether if the group remains intact.

Since August 6, Suga has faced increasing scrutiny, including calls for his removal from the band, truck protests, and ongoing investigations related to the DUI incident for which he has apologised multiple times with written letters and bowing before the media.

Despite HYBE clearly stating that no such plans for Suga’s departure from BTS are on the horizon and staunch support from his fans rallying online, Suga has been facing severe criticism.