Mel C makes shocking remarks about Spice Girls reunion

Mel C gets candid about Spice Girls 2019 reunion

Mel C is getting candid about the Spice Girls' famous 2019 tour, expressing one of her heartfelt 'regrets'.

The singer revealed that while she had a great time with her girls back onstage, their reunion ‘triggered’ her past emotions in the group.

In response to a question about the Spice Girls reunion, Mel C said, "I learned that it was a shame that we couldn't fully appreciate it at the time. You're a little bit in survival mode, you're just, at points, going through emotions."

She further added, "This incredible thing happens to you and it's so hard to appreciate it, because it's so intense, you know."

During a casual sit-down with Steven Bartlett on The Diary of A CEO podcast, the English singer-songwriter shared that whenever the girls reunite, “there’s little triggers and I’m scared.”

Reflecting on her experience, she shared, "But, I have to face them because I've learned through experience of the other things that have gone on to do with the girls.

"We reunited in 2007, the Olympics (2012), [the tour in] 2019. Face the fear and actually beautiful things happen.”

The singer revealed that it was their latest tour that inspired her to share a “full and honest” account of her experience in the band in her book titled Who I Am: My Story in 2022.