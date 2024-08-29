Hailey, Justin Bieber's pal accidentally reveals major detail about newborn

Hailey and Justin Bieber's friend reveals major detail about son

Hailey and Justin Bieber's friend Adwoa Aboah seemingly offered an inside scoop on the actual birth date of the couple's newborn Jack Blues.

The British model announced the birth of her first child, a daughter named Shy, on August 23.

The newly-turned mother revealed that both their kids, Jack and Shy, were born just a "day apart," suggesting that Bieber's son was born on August 22.

She took to her Instagram to celebrate the arrival of her first-born alongside a caption that read, "Our stunner of a daughter was born at 11:22pm on the 23rd of August by emergency caesarean.

“Our hearts have literally exploded into a million pieces.”

Meanwhile, Justin made the announcement in a heartwarming update over the weekend.

He wrote in the caption, "WELCOME HOME. JACK BLUES BIEBER. (sic)"

A source opened up to Us Weekly about the celebrity couple after they welcomed their firstborn.



The insider revealed, "It’s total bliss for the two of them."

Hailey is “enjoying and savouring these moments being a new mom.”

The source further added, "She is over the moon and in mom zone, and completely focused on the health of the baby."

For the unversed, the couple first announced their pregnancy in May and have been actively posting updates ever since.