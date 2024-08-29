Jennifer Aniston's ex sparks engagement rumours with well-known actress

Jennifer Aniston's ex fuels engagement rumours with actress

Jennifer Aniston's ex Justin Theroux sparks engagement rumours with his latest move on the red carpet.

The 53-year-old actor, who was married to the Friends star from 2015 till 2018, made an appearance at the 81st Venice International Film Festival in Italy on Wednesday, August 28, alongside his girlfriend Nicole Brydon Bloom.

Nicole flaunted the ring on her engagement finger as the couple walked the red carpet together in chic white ensembles.

Justin, who is widely known for his role in The Leftovers, looked dapper in a custom cream Zegna suit jacket.

Meanwhile, his sweetheart girlfriend donned an ecstatic white Akris dress, perfectly highlighting her toned physique.

For the unversed, their second public appearance comes in the wake of Justin's upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

The couple started dating last year after they hooked up for the first time in February 2023.

They have been keeping things lowkey since they were first linked romantically, making only a handful of public appearances together.

However, Justin managed to keep an amicable relationship with Aniston after their 'gentle separation' in 2018.

During an exclusive interview with The New York Times following their separation, Justin opened up about the end of their relationship.

He said at the time, "The good news is that was probably the most—I'm choosing my words really carefully—it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity."