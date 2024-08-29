Machine Gun Kelly’s rare gesture moves Logan Paul to tears

Soon-to-be-girl's-dad Logan Pail broke into tears after Machine Gun Kelly's parenting advice

Machine Gun Kelly forced soon-to-be-dad Logan Paul to tear down with parenting advice, which he rarely offers.



On the recent episode of the 29-year-old Youtuber’s Umpaulsive podcast, MGK shared a touching message to the future girl dads.

The 39-year-old rapper is a father of a 15-year-old daughter, Casie, whom he shares with his former girlfriend, Emma Cannon.

Meanwhile, Paul is expecting his first child, a baby girl, with his fiancée, Nina Agdal.

"Everything that you do from the day that she is conceived to the day that she died— like everything— will have an effect on her," MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, began the tear-jerking price of advice.



"So always try to watch the tone of your voice," he continued, "your pheromones are so important, you know, make sure to keep that girl close to you."

The Home vocalist recalled one moment when Casie made him "bawl [his] eyes out."

"My daughter came to me and was just like, 'I just need your hug. Like there’s nothing like my dad’s hug.' I was like, 'Oh my God, bro, don’t start,' She hugged me, and while she was hugging me, I was just like [wiping away tears], 'Man,'" he recounted.

"You’re the first man she’s ever gonna be in love with," he told the wrestler, which was enough for him to get choked up. "Come on, bro," the PRIME Drink co-owner began squirming in his seat.



"No matter what anybody does in her life, no matter who she marries, you’re always going to be the safe place for your daughter," the Rap Devil maker shared. "So, give her that love that so many young girls and grown women out here don’t get to have."

MGK was stopped by an emotional Paul, saying, "F---k you, bro," before using his shirt to wipe away tears.