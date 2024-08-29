How Jared Leto took Claire Danes under his wings on 'My So-Called Life'

Claire Danes was just a pre-teen when she had to share a 'confusing' kiss with Leto

While Claire Danes and Jared Leto’s characters shared romantic moments on My So-Called Life, their off-screen dynamic was far from it.

In a recent interview with People Magazine for the show’s 30th anniversary, Danes, 45, revealed that Leto, now 51, was more of a big brother to her during filming.

Reflecting on the memorable Self Esteem episode, where her character Angela Chase shares a secret kiss with Leto’s Jordan Catalano in the school’s boiler room, Danes admitted to feeling confused about the scene.

“There was a screen direction that said, ‘Angela kisses Jordan's face,’” Danes shared. “I was very confused. I was like, what? Why? Poor Jared had to educate me.”

Off-camera, Leto took on a protective, fraternal role, even taking Danes to her first club at just 14 years old.

“We’d probably listen to Pearl Jam or Rage Against the Machine,” she reminisced, noting that Leto’s gesture left a lasting impression. “I was very touched even at the time, that he would extend himself to me in that way. It was just very sweet.”

Danes also praised Leto’s portrayal of Jordan Catalano, emphasising his nuanced performance. “He made something really specific and textured out of that character, which we somehow overlooked because he’s so absurdly gorgeous.”