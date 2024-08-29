Nicole Kidman’s clever disguise for Fire Island parties revealed

Nicole Kidman on disguising with a 'hat'

Nicole Kidman got candid on her disguise technique, which the actress used to escape the public eye and spotlight while visiting Fire Island, during a September 2024 cover interview for L'Officiel USA.



The A Family Affair star opened up in why the Long Island, N.Y., hotspot, which inspired the 2022 rom-com of the same name, is famous for its “wild parties” and active streets.

The 57-year-old actress shared that she went to the island to attend a Fourth of July party and “got a lot of love” during her excursion.

And how she managed to go to the trip unnoticed?, “I wore a hat,” Nicole shared.

The artist also opened up on her love for travelling and how she passed down the habit to her kids.

“My kids are willing to travel… maybe less so now [that they’re older], but they're very interested in the world, too. They say they've got so many stamps on their passport, more than most people that are in their eighties,” she said.

She is a mother to two children, Bella and Connor, with ex Tom Cruise, and two daughters, Sunday and Faith, with husband Keith Urban.