Meghan Markle finally gives in to Prince Harry's decision

Meghan Markle has reportedly swallowed a bitter pill as she said yes to her husband Prince Harry's surprising decision after the couple's successful Colombia trip.

The Duchess of Sussex has reportedly accepted Harry's plea to stay at home in California with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet during his trip to New York next month.

The former Suits star will not be accompanying Harry to his next high-profile trip to New York.

Royal commentator Michael Cole has claimed that Harry's decision to fly solo is an attempt to "prove he is still relevant" after quitting as a working royal in 2020.



Harry’s visit notably takes place at the same time as Prince William’s Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on 24 September. It is not known if the heir to the throne will travel to New York for the event, but he was in attendance last year.

Cole said: "If you are a member of the Royal Family, you just are relevant. If you're a semi-detached member of the Royal Family living in California, you have to be on the move to show that you are of some worth to the world, hence the recent trips with his wife to Nigeria and Colombia.



"He's going to New York in the week of the General Assembly, the world's biggest talking shop, and Climate Week, carrying the banner of the Archewell Foundation."

Offering possible suggestions as to why the Duchess of Sussex is not joining her husband in New York, Cole noted the previous incident the Sussexes faced in New York after becoming involved in a car chase.

Cole explained: "We don't know why she's not going, perhaps she has other things to do. Jam to make, people to talk to on her hilltop in Montecito.

"Are they concerned about another one of those two-hour relentless car chases through New York City, which happened in May last year? Although the taxi driver and indeed the mayor of New York both weighed in and poured cold water on that tale, of them being pursued by paparazzi and being scared out of their lives."



Praising the prince for his work with his many charitable causes, Cole also questioned if the wider public "will be interested" in his latest outing without Meghan Markle.

Sharing her view on the trip, host Bev Turner argued that Harry travelling to New York alone is "triggering speculation" because his life is "sold on his relationship" with the Duchess.

Bev told Cole: "If you build a career solely on your personal life and your relationship and your marriage, which is what they've done via their Netflix documentary, via his book Spare.

"If your life is only about your relationships, when you then go without your wife, that's what triggers the speculation. Because there's no other sort of substance beneath what they do."