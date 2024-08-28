Tim Burton shares major reason behind filming Beetlejuice sequel

Tim Burton reflects on filming Beetlejuice sequel

Tim Burton has recently dished out reason behind filming the sequel to Beetlejuice.



During the Venice Film Festival press conference for upcoming movie, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, Tim confessed he didn’t start filming the sequel “for money” but for “personal reasons”.

“I wasn’t out to do a big sequel for money or anything like that, I wanted to make this for very personal reasons,” said the director.

Tim revealed, “I didn’t watch the first movie to prepare for this. I remembered the spirit of it and I remembered everybody here.”

In another interview with Variety, the movie-maker opened up that he wanted to make the movie “from the heart”.

“As you grow older, sometimes your life takes a bit of a turn and I sort of lost myself a bit,” he remarked.

Speaking of sequel, Tim told the outlet, “So, for me, this movie was a reenergising, a kind of getting back to the things I love doing, the way I love doing it and with people I love doing it with.”

Addressing Beetlejuice character, Tim quipped, “Let’s do the math… it took 35 years to do this, so I’ll be over 100.”

“But I guess it’s possible with the advent of science these days, but I don’t think so,” he stated.

Interestingly, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice will reportedly start today at Venice Film Festival as its opening movie.

Meanwhile, the Beetlejuice sequel is slated to release in theatres in the US on September 6