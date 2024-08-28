Rebecca Ferguson joins star-studded cast of 'The Magic Faraway Tree'

Rebecca Ferguson, known for her roles in Dune and Mission Impossible, has joined the cast of the film adaptation of Enid Blyton's classic children's book, The Magic Faraway Tree.

She will play the role of Dame Snap, the strict and iconic headmistress, alongside Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy, Nicola Coughlan, Jessica Gunning, and Jennifer Saunders.

The film, produced by Neal Street Productions, Elysian Film Group, and Ashland Hill Media Finance, is currently in production.

The film adaptation of Enid Blyton's Faraway Tree series follows the Thompson family - Polly (Claire Foy), Tim (Andrew Garfield), and their children Beth, Joe, and Fran - as they move to the English countryside and discover a magical tree with extraordinary inhabitants.

The tree's occupants, including Silky (Nicola Coughlan), a woodland fairy, and Moonface (Nonso Anozie), the group leader, can transport visitors to fantastical lands.

The cast also includes Jessica Gunning as Dame Washalot, Dustin Demri-Burns as Saucepan Man, and Jennifer Saunders as the children's strict Grandma.

Director Ben Gregor expressed his excitement about Ferguson joining the cast of The Magic Faraway Tree, saying: “Rebecca is a towering screen presence, one of the finest actors of her generation, and will be an electrifying addition to our movie.”

Ferguson's addition to the film, adapted by Simon Farnaby, further expands her impressive cinematic portfolio, which includes upcoming projects like the Peaky Blinders movie alongside Cillian Murphy and Mercy with Chris Pratt.