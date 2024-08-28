How Michael Keaton's 'gamble' on 'Beetlejuice 2' paid off

Michael Keaton shared that the upcoming sequel may be even 'better' than the original

Michael Keaton took a huge gamble on Beetlejuice 2 — and it paid off.

In a recent chat with Entertainment Weekly for their video series Around the Table, Keaton, 72, praised the highly-anticipated upcoming sequel, entitled Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, as “better” than the original 1988 Tim Burton film.

“The only thing I worried about was, should we have left it alone?” he confessed about reprising his titular role over three decades later, noting that “it was a big roll of the dice.”

Despite his initial concerns, the Emmy-winning actor believes the sequel — set to hit theatres on September 6 — may surpass the original.

“This one may even be better because it’s got actually a stronger story, it kind of is emotional, the cast is stupid good,” he gushed.

“To remake something that you didn’t even know might work the first time is really hard,” the Oscar-nominee added.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees Winona Ryder’s Lydia Deetz as a paranormal TV show host and mother to a teenager, played by Jenna Ortega. Following her father’s death, Lydia and her family return to their haunted home, where an accidental portal to the Afterlife brings Beetlejuice back into the mix.