Brittany Cartwright makes comeback after Jax Taylor divorce

Brittany Cartwright after Jax Taylor divorce

Brittany Cartwright didn't take too much time to heal from her split from Jax Taylor .



The 35-year-old TV personality made a comeback post taking to social media, briefly after Us Weekly confirmed her divorce filing from Taylor, 45, on Tuesday, August 27, after five years of marriage.

“Getting my sparkle back,” she captioned the post alongside a "gorgeous" photo of herself donning a bright pink dress.

Fans and friends rushed to offer their support.

“Shine on,” former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay commented, while Nia Sanchez, Cartwright and Taylor’s The Valley co-star added, “Yes!! Love you queen Britt.”

Her former Vanderpump Rules costar, Scheana Shay chimed in, “Shining bright, baby.”

“Gorgeous gal! We’re HERE FOR YOU!!! Shine bright baby,” one fan joined the train of compliments.

“You got it back gurl,” another added.

Cartwright filed the divorce from Taylor after the couple had been enduring a rocky relationship since the beginning of the year.

They declared in February that they were living apart while they worked out their options.

According to court documents, the reason for divorce was stated as “irreconcilable differences”.

The couple share a 3-year-old son, Cruz.