Meghan Markle in tears as she suffers major setback

Meghan Markle is said to be in stress after being hit with major setback about her new project.



The Duchess of Sussex, who made exciting announcement about her new business venture, American Riviera Orchard, in March, has been mocked, according to a royal commentator.

The mother-of-two is in tears as her new brand soon died down, as no more details were given by the Duchess about when it would eventually go live.



"The one fly in the ointment is Meghan’s new internet brand, America Riviera Orchard," according to royal author Tom Quinn.



The expert went on explaining the situation, saying: "Meghan's new jam was widely mocked for being expensive and nothing special. She has reached the point now where she thinks that anything and everything she does will be unfairly criticised."

Quinn also revealed the former Suits star's possible reaction to the backlash, saying: "Like her husband, she feels that people are unfairly picking on her - she cannot understand why people don’t admire her work."

"She is especially sensitive about any criticism of her luxurious lifestyle in the US – from her point of view this is something to be admired not criticised," Quinn told the Mirror.