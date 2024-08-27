Royal family rubs salt into Prince Harry’s wound with shocking decision

Prince Harry receives sad news amid King Charles peace talks offer

Prince Harry suffered a major setback amid speculations of his possible peace talks with King Charles.

The Duke of Sussex's departure from the royal family was dubbed "beneficial" for the royal family by a renowned author.

During a conversation on The Times royal podcast - The Royals - with Roya and Kate, royal expert Hugo Vickers claimed that the key royal figures might sacrifice the Duke of Sussex in order to maintain the "image of unity."

He was asked which strategy the royals have been following to "ensure their survival" during the show.

Hugo said, "It's not easy" and revealed that the Firm have to "cut off a head" of the family members from time to time and it appeared that Harry is also included in that list.

The royal commentator shared, "Tommy Lascelles, who was the private secretary during the abdication of George VI and in the early years of the Queen's reign, said that the monarchy is rather like a rosebush; every now and again, you have to cut off a head to keep it going."



"If you think about it through history, that is what's happened. Prince Harry may indeed be one of those heads," Hugo stated.

Notably, these comments came after it was reported that the Monarch expressed his desire to heal the rift with his son after guidance from the spiritual figures.