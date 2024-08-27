Tommy Fury takes daughter Bambi on shopping trip amidst cheating rumors

Tommy Fury is seen preparing for new home with daughter Bambi.

Tommy Fury was spotted shopping for home essentials with his 20-month-old daughter, Bambi, following a dramatic turn in his personal life.

The boxer who has recently been in the spotlight due to cheating allegations, was seen at a retail park near Manchester on Saturday, stocking up on goods for his home.

Tommy's outing comes after a turbulent weekend. His fiancée, Molly-Mae Hague, reportedly kicked him out of their £4 million Cheshire mansion amid the scandal.

The drama intensified when a Danish woman at the center of the cheating rumors confirmed that she did, in fact, share a kiss with Tommy, despite initially denying the encounter and claiming she was in a relationship.

He was seen loading items into his car while little Bambi sat contentedly in the trolley.

The boxer’s cheerful demeanor suggests he’s managing to stay positive despite the recent challenges in his relationship with Molly-Mae.



An onlooker shared with MailOnline that he appeared remarkably upbeat during his recent shopping trip, despite the turmoil in his personal life.

"Tommy was interacting with other shoppers and seemed in good spirits, acknowledging anyone who approached him," the source said.

"You would never have known he was going through a painful break-up."