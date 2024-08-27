King Charles gives rare permission to Lady Louise amid Balmoral break

Lady Louise earned great favour of her grandfather King Charles after revealing her future plans after university.

The only daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex has made the “pivotal” decision of joining the army, the first female member of the royal family to do so since the late Queen Elizabeth.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams pointed out that the step taken by Louise seems to honour her grandfather, Charles, who is also the Commander in Chief.

Lady Louise's decision for her future comes as the royal family is gathered at the Scottish Palace, Balmoral, per their annual tradition.

“The link between the Royal Family and the armed forces is absolutely pivotal because the King is Commander in Chief,” he told GB News.

Fitzwilliam also highlighted that the Charles easily has the power to deny the honour but Louise seems to have earned the rare privilege.

“This is such a pivotal role because it's not so much the power he has, but the power denied to others and members of the Royal Family.”

Moreover, former British Army Office Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Crawford lauded the 20-year-old royal for the brave step and shared that there is a "level of admiration."

Giving insight into the tough training Louise may have to endure, Crawford shared that “having been through it myself and it is very tough, it does benchmark you and your character.”