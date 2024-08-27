Hailey Bieber breaks silence with first post after welcoming baby boy with Justin Bieber

Hailey and Justin Bieber celebrated with joy after long-awaited pregnancy news.

Hailey Bieber is sharing some content on her social media following the birth of her son, Jack Blues.

On Monday, August 26, the Rhode founder and model posted for the first time since announcing her baby's arrival with husband Justin Bieber.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Hailey shared a nostalgic scene from the beloved 1989 animated classic The Land Before Time, featuring the birth of dinosaurs Littlefoot, Cera, and Ducky.

In the clip, a baby dinosaur excitedly hatches from its egg and looks around at the new world—a sweet nod to her own recent experience as a mother.

This tender post follows Justin’s August 23 Instagram announcement, where he shared that the couple, who married in 2018, had welcomed their baby boy.

"WELCOME HOME JACK BLUES BIEBER," the singer wrote alongside a photo of her cradling their newborn’s tiny feet.

The couple are absolutely over the moon after welcoming their newborn son, Jack Blues. "They’re both overjoyed.

The baby is such a miracle. He’s adorable and doing well," a source told PEOPLE. "Hailey’s doing well, too."

The source also revealed that the couple had long been hoping for this moment. "The pregnancy was something they very much wished and prayed for," they said.

"The day they found out Hailey was pregnant was the best ever for Justin. He was over the moon with excitement. It was a big celebration for them."