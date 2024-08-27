Zara Tindall finally breaks cover after saying 'NO' to King Charles

Zara Tindall finally breaks cover after 'hurting' King Charles

Zara Tindall appeared in good spirits as she made her first appearance after snubbing King Charles' invite to join him at Balmoral Castle.

Princess Anne's only daughter was all smiles as she stepped out to compete in the Wellington International Horse Trials on Monday.

It was previously revealed that Zara and Mike Tindall had declined an invitation to spend their summer holiday at the iconic Scottish royal residence with the 75-year-old monarch.

Princess Anne's daughter was pictured spending her Bank Holiday weekend in Hook, Hampshire. The keen sportswoman showed off her skills as she took to the arena on her horse, named Classicals Euro Star.



A royal insider previously claimed that the cancer-stricken King wanted his niece Zara and her family to join him for the bank holiday service at Balmoral, but she decided to skip the event for her horse competitions.



The move, according to the source, hurt the monarch who wanted to spend times with the family during summer break.

"Charles is hoping that they [the Tindalls] will be able to come up the week earlier to muck in with the rest of the family so that everyone can enjoy the picnics and walks planned on the estate," according to a separate source.

It could also be a fun-filled break for Tindalls as Mike and Zara's children - Mia, Lena and Lucas - get on "amazingly well" with Princess Kate and Prince William's children, George, Charlotte and Louis.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who are also in Balmoral Estate, delighted fans with their surprising appearance during the Church service.