Prince William, Kate Middleton react to Charles, Harry's future reunion

Prince William and Princess Kate must be upset after hearing King Charles and Prince Harry's future reunion plans, claimed a renowned royal author.



According to The Mail, the Monarch has been urged by his spiritual leaders to make amends with his estranged son.

An insider claimed, "Charles misses Harry deeply. He still loves his son and wishes for a reunion, regardless of whether Harry and Meghan want to return to royal duties."



Now, a royal commentator, Angela Levin told GB News that the possible peace talks between the father-son duo could leave the Prince and Princess of Wales disappointed due to the Sussexes' controversial moves against the royals.

The royal expert claimed, "William will be crazy about [Harry giving another chance], he absolutely wants nothing to do with him."

Speaking of Catherine, who is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy, Angela shared, "The Princess will feel that Meghan and Harry have been so rude. Does she want them around? I wouldn't have thought so."

The royal expert believes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex must "behave and apologize" if the royal reunion is in the cards.