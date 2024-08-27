Joe Jonas won’t ‘come for anyone’ in new album after Sofie Turner divorce

Joe Jonas on upcoming album ‘Music for People Who Believe in Love’

Joe Jonas got candid on his post-divorce album and reassured that the singer won’t target anyone after his split from Sofie Turner.



“It was scary at times, and also freeing,” the 35-year-old musician opened up an interview with Billboard, which came out on Monday, August 26, talking about the journey of creating his upcoming solo album, Music for People Who Believe in Love, which is slated to release Friday, October 18.

“I’m not trying to come for anyone on this album. I’m not trying to put stuff on blast,” the singer made clear.

Jonas, who filed for divorce from his 28-year-old wife, Turner, in September 2023, showed gratitude for a “beautiful life” and urged “to be grateful for,” his two daughters with his ex-wife, Willa, 4, and Delphine, 2.

“I’m a happy person, and the music needed to resemble that, but also, the journey to get here,” he told the outlet.

“I was going through a lot of life changes, finding out who I was as a person and father and friend, and living under the microscope of what the music industry can be. And I think, at such a crazy time in my life, I looked to music as an outlet.”

Jonas’ confession comes after he debuted Work It Out, the first single from the new album, in , and fans immediately speculated that the lyrics targeted his ongoing divorce from Turner.