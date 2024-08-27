Mariah Carey 'heartbroken' over mother and sister's death on same day

'My heart is broken' says the musical icon about the tragic deaths

Mariah Carey is mourning the loss of both her mother, Patricia, and her sister, Alison, who tragically passed away on the same day over the weekend.

In an exclusive statement to People Magazine, the 55-year-old musical icon shared the heartbreaking news, saying, "My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day."

The Grammy-winner, 55, expressed her gratitude for being “able to spend the last week” with her mother before she passed, adding, "I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time."

Details surrounding the causes of Patricia and Alison’s deaths have not been disclosed.

Patricia, a Juilliard-trained opera singer and vocal coach, was a significant influence on Mariah's musical journey. Despite their shared passion for music, Mariah's relationship with her mother was marked by complexity.

In her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey, the singer described their bond as a "prickly rope of pride, pain, shame, gratitude, jealousy, admiration, and disappointment."

Similarly, Mariah’s relationship with Alison was fraught with challenges. In the same memoir, Mariah revealed that she had distanced herself from both Alison and their brother, Morgan, stating it was "emotionally and physically safer" for her at the time.