How Meghan Markle stepped in to rescue Prince Harry from diplomatic crisis

During Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's recent four-day visit to Colombia, Meghan reportedly took decisive action to shield her husband from a potential diplomatic incident.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's trip drew significant attention, with royal expert Angela Levin noting Meghan's efforts to "keep control" of the situation.

Levin, speaking to GB News, revealed that Harry faced a sensitive question about apologizing for historical slavery, which he was ill-prepared to address.

"What was very difficult to understand or accept was that Harry was asked if he would apologize about the slaves," Levin explained.

"He hasn’t any understanding to do that. If by any chance he does—or did—we can’t tell because they didn’t have any sound; you couldn’t hear."

He had previously expressed concerns about the visit turning into a "diplomatic nightmare," highlighted that the volume was turned down during his response, making it impossible to hear his answer and potentially avoiding further diplomatic complications.

According to royal expert Angela, she was keen to maintain control, especially when Harry faced a sensitive question about apologizing for historical slavery.



Levin told GB News, "I imagine Meghan wanted to keep control and Harry didn’t want any journalist to know exactly what he was saying... there was no volume. So you couldn’t actually find out what they were doing.

The question was asked, it was heard, but we don't know what he said. If he were to address it, it could be very difficult for the King."