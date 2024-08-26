Suga regrets ‘tarnishing BTS’ with DUI case: ‘I feel deeply apologetic’

Suga apologises to BTS members for damaging critically acclaimed South Korean band's name

Suga is feeling deeply apologetic towards his other BTS members for unintentionally tarnishing the band’s name amid his DUI case.



In his latest apology letter, the BTS member expressed that his reckless actions let down his bandmates, Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, J Hope, RM, and V, as well as the whole BTS ARMY.

"Through this incident, I have left a large blemish on the precious memories that I made together with my [fellow BTS] members and our fans, and I have tarnished BTS’s name," the 31-year-old rapper penned in his detailed letter referring to his DUI incident happened on August 6 and his first apology on August 7 that caused some confusions.

"I feel so painfully sorry for having caused damage to the other members and our group that it is difficult to express," seemingly hinting at the truck protests and other social media trends demanding to exclude Suga from the boy band.

"I’m sorry that the [BTS] members, who always believed in me, are suffering because of me," he continued, "And I’m all too aware of the disappointment that the fans who supported and cheered me on must have felt."

"I feel nothing but apologetic to the fans who gave me more love than I deserved despite my shortcomings… I am deeply regretting my actions and reflecting each and every day with a heavy heart," he wrote in the note.

This second apology, posted on Weverse, comes a few days after Suga appeared at the Yongsan police station on August 23 for an investigation.

The letter aims to clarify the confusion caused by his previous statement, in which he described his mode of transport as an electric kickboard rather than the electric scooter reported by officials.